MOSCOW, July 24 Former Russia midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov will play under his father Rinat at Rubin Kazan after signing on as a free agent, the Russian Premier League side has said.

Rubin finished fifth in the league last season under coach Rinat, who joined the club at the beginning of 2014.

In 2009, Bilyaletdinov left Lokomotiv Moscow to join Everton, where he played 59 matches and scored eight goals.

After three seasons at the English Premier League club the 30-year-old moved to Spartak Moscow and was recently playing on loan at Anzhi Makhachkala and Torpedo Moscow. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)