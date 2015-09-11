MOSCOW, Sept 11 Head coach Rinat Bilyaletdinov has left Rubin Kazan, the Russian Premier League club said on Friday.

"The contract with the head coach has been terminated by mutual consent. He is no longer in Kazan," Rubin general director Ilgiz Fakhriev said in a statement on the club's website (www.rubin-kazan.ru).

"Talks are taking place with candidates for the post," he added.

The 58-year-old Bilyaletdinov took over at the twice Premier League champions in January 2014 but Rubin have struggled this season, losing six out of seven matches.

The side from Tatarstan have three points and are one place off the bottom of the table.

Rubin did qualify for the Europa League and will play Liverpool, Bordeaux and Sion in Group B.

Assistant coach Valery Chaliy will take temporary charge of the first team. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)