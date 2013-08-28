MADRID Aug 28 Espanyol have agreed to sell their Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso to Rubin Kazan pending a medical, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had asked to leave after receiving an offer from the Russian side and a deal had been sealed that was satisfactory for all three parties, Espanyol said on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com).

"It was the opportunity for my future," Espanyol quoted Wakaso as saying. "When I got the offer I called the president many times to get him to accept as it was important for me."

Espanyol did not give financial details. Wakaso, who is in the Ghana squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Zambia, is valued at 5 million euros ($6.7 million) on website Transfermarkt.com, which tracks deals for soccer players. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)