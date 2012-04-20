MOSCOW, April 20 Sibir Novosibirsk have sacked
British coach Alex Miller just three months into the job
following a string of poor results, the Russian first division
side said on Friday.
"Unfortunately that is what it is," Sibir general director
Andrei Polishchuk told the club's website (www.fc-sibir.ru).
"The team's results and the performance on the pitch do not
give us any reasons to look into the future with optimism."
Under the former Rangers defender, who was hired in January,
the Siberian club has lost five league games, winning just once
and dropping out of contention for promotion into the top
flight.
The 62-year-old Scot worked as first team coach at Liverpool
under Rafael Benitez from 2004 to 2008. He has also coached
Japanese club JEF United Chiba and Swedish side AIK.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)