MOSCOW Jan 25 Italian international fullback Salvatore Bocchetti is set to join Spartak Moscow from Russian Premier League rivals Rubin Kazan, both clubs said on Friday.

"Spartak and Rubin have agreed for a transfer of Salvatore Bocchetti. If he passes a medical, the Italian will sign a contract early next week," the Moscow club said on its website (www.spartak.com).

Media reports have put the transfer fee for the 26-year-old at five million euros ($6.7 million).

Bocchetti, who was part of Italy's squad at the 2010 World Cup, has made 53 appearances for Rubin in the Russian top flight since joining from Genoa in 2010.

The Russian league season resumes in mid-March after a three-month winter break.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Justin Palmer)