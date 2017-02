MOSCOW Nov 25 Spartak Moscow coach Unai Emery has been sacked after a 5-1 home loss to Dynamo in the Russian championship, Spartak's director general Valery Karpin told reporters on Sunday.

"The club's shareholders made a decision that Unai Emery will no longer coach Spartak," Karpin told a news conference after the match.

He said the club will "decide what to do next in the next two to three days".

Spartak will also finish bottom in their Champions League group.

The Spaniard, an ex-Valencia coach, was appointed by Spartak in May on a two-year contract. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, editing by Mark Meadows)