MOSCOW Aug 13 Spartak Moscow have been fined 200,000 roubles ($3,080.24) after their fans displayed a banner with a Nazi symbol during a Russian Premier League match against Krylia Sovetov, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

"In the stands of the Metallurg stadium a banner with the wording Krasnogorsk (was) written. However, the letter 'O' looked like a runes symbol," the head of the disciplinary committee Artur Grigoryants told reporters.

Spartak won the match 2-0 in Samara on Sunday.

Spartak fans were also accused of offensive behaviour during the league match against Ufa in July.

Ufa's Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong said he was subjected to monkey chants and showed his middle finger towards supporters before subsequently being sent off.

The former Arsenal player was banned for two games while Spartak escaped punishment.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA said it would ask the RFU to provide details of the incident. ($1 = 64.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Michael Hann)