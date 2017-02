MOSCOW Aug 17 Massimo Carrera has been appointed Spartak Moscow head coach on a two-year deal, the Russian Premier League club said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Italian, who joined the team last month, took temporary charge on Aug. 5 when Dmitri Alenichev resigned.

Spartak are second with seven points from three matches. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Ken Ferris)