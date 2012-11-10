MOSCOW Nov 10 Ghana striker Majeed Waris has joined Spartak Moscow from Swedish first division side Haecken after signing a long-term deal with the Russian Premier League club on Saturday.

"Spartak are a big club and I have always wanted to play in the Champions League. I hope my dream will come true here," the 21-year-old was quoted as saying on Spartak's website (www.spartak.com).

Waris, who has four international caps, will join the Muscovites during the January transfer window.

Spartak have only an outside chance of reaching the Champions League knockout round as they are bottom of Group G with three points from four matches. Barcelona (nine points) and Celtic (seven) occupy the top two places.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Stephen Wood)