MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia coach Fabio Capello ignored calls from the media and fans to bring back Andrey Arshavin as he named his squad on Thursday for next month's friendlies against Serbia and South Korea.

The Russians, who booked their place at the 2014 World Cup by finishing top in Group F qualifying, face Serbia on Nov. 15 before meeting South Korea four days later. Both games will he staged in the United Arab Emirates.

Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Arshavin has been in good recent form for his club but Italian Capello has resisted the temptation to recall him.

The former Russia captain, who used to play for Arsenal, has scored 17 goals in 75 internationals but has found it tough to win Capello over since he replaced Dick Advocaat as coach in July 2012.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeyev (CSKA Moscow), Yuri Lodygin (Zenit St Petersburg), Sergei Ryzhykov (Rubin Kazan)

Defenders: Alexander Anyukov (Zenit St Petersburg), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Alexei Berezutsky (CSKA Moscow), Vasily Berezutsky (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow), Georgi Schennikov (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Granat (Dynamo Moscow), Vitaliy Dyakov (Rostov), Andrei Yeshchenko (Anzhi Makhachkala), Aleksey Kozlov (Kuban Krasnodar), Dmitry Kombarov (Spartak Moscow), Sergei Parshivlyuk (Spartak Moscow), Evgeny Makeev (Spartak Moscow)

Midfielders: Igor Denisov (Dynamo Moscow), Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow), Pavel Mamaev (FK Krasnodar), Dmitry Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Ryazantsev (Rubin Kazan), Roman Shirokov (Zenit St Petersburg), Viktor Faizulin (Zenit St Petersburg), Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg)

Forwards: Vladimir Bystrov (Zenit St Petersburg), Alexander Kerzhakov (Zenit St Petersburg), Alexander Samedov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Artem Dzyuba (Rostov), Alexander Kokorin (Dynamo Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Dynamo Moscow), Aleksey Ionov (Dynamo Moscow) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)