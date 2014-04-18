April 18 Eduard Kosolapov, 38, the former Dynamo Moscow and Lokomotiv Nizhny Novgorod striker who was on the coaching staff at Mordovia Saransk, has committed suicide.

"Today we received tragic news," Mordovia said on their official website on Friday. "We express our deep and sincere condolences to Eduard's family."

According to the Investigation Department of the Russian Federation in the republic of Mordovia, Kosolapov shot himself in the head.

Mordovia occupy first place in the National Football League, the second tier of Russian football. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)