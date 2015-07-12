(Adds details)

By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

MOSCOW, July 12 Zenit St Petersburg won the Russian Super Cup by beating Lokomotiv Moscow 4-2 on penalties after Sunday's game had finished locked at 1-1 following extra time.

Domenico Criscito scored the decisive penalty for Zenit, who lifted the trophy a third time after their 2008 and 2011 wins.

The Super Cup is the curtain raiser to the Russian league season between the champions, Zenit, and Cup winners, Lokomotiv.

Zenit coach Andre Villas-Boas handed debuts to former Dynamo Moscow midfielder Artur Yusupov and ex-Spartak forward Artem Dzyuba in the match played at their home stadium.

The first half was a tight affair but Lokomotiv took the lead after 28 minutes through Senegalese forward Baye Oumar Niasse`s shot from outside the penalty area.

After the break Villas-Boas`s side took a grip on the game but they had to wait until the 83rd minute to equalise with a header by defender Igor Smolnikov.

Extra time failed to separate the teams so the match went to a shootout and Zenit triumphed with Criscito's spot kick after Lokomotiv's Maxim Grigoryev and Vedran Corluka both missed.

"Today was far from perfect as the players were only about 70-75 percent fit," Villas-Boas told reporters.

"However, I thought we were better than Lokomotiv, who committed a lot of fouls and were quite dirty.

"I am sure that Zenit will get better after playing a few more games," the Portuguese coach added.

Zenit claimed last season's league title by seven points from CSKA Moscow, while Lokomotiv lifted the Russian Cup with a 3-1 extra time victory over Kuban Krasnodar.

The new league campaign kicks off on Friday when nine-time Russian championship winners Spartak Moscow host FC Ufa. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)