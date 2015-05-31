MOSCOW May 31 Russian Football Union (RFS) president Nikolay Tolstykh was sacked on Sunday following a vote on his position by RFS officials.

Delegates at a conference in Moscow voted 235 in favour, 196 against him departing a position he has held since 2012.

Tolstykh, 59, has faced criticism for mounting debts under his tenure with the RFS in the red to the tune of 1.4 billion roubles ($26.74 million).

Voting for a new president is due to take place within the next three months with vice-president Nikita Simonyan taking temporary charge. ($1 = 52.3550 roubles) (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)