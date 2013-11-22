MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's soccer chief has opposed the creation of a new league featuring top teams from former Soviet states, saying prizemoney could be used for infrastructure projects and for development of youth football instead.

In December, several top Russian clubs unveiled a plan to break away from Russia's top flight and start a multi-national league of up to 16 teams next year.

The plan called for six or seven elite Russian clubs to join four or five top Ukrainian teams plus one or two from Belarus, Armenia or Azerbaijan to make up the new CIS league.

Several big companies, including Gazprom, expressed their support for the plan, saying the new league would drive enhanced sponsorship and TV revenues and would allow clubs to better meet UEFA's financial fair play rules.

"The prize money that were announced (by the new league's organisers) - 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) for five years, could be used to solve some problems in our football, Nikolai Tolstykh, the head of the Russian Football Union, told a news conference on Friday.

"The money... would be very helpful for some infrastructure projects, the development of youth football in our regions," Tolstykh said. "We can help our coaches too..."

A number of leading Russian clubs have said the proposed united league is a direct response to Europe's top leagues growing in strength and the Russians remain convinced that unification is the only way they can compete.

"No official documents have been submitted from the unified championship's organising committee to us so far," Tolstykh said. "And it cannot be done without taking into account the views of FIFA and UEFA."

FIFA president Sepp Blatter and European soccer boss Michel Platini have already opposed the idea, saying any such move would be against the principles of the governing bodies. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)