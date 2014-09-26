MOSCOW, Sept 26 Torpedo Moscow have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next game after fans racially abused Dynamo Moscow defender Christopher Samba in a league match on Monday, the Russian Football Union (RFS) said.

"The match delegate said that whenever Samba relieved the ball, monkey chants were shouted in his direction, from the stand where Torpedo's fans were sitting," said Artur Grigoryants, head of the RFS disciplinary committee.

"The referee said that Samba had spoken to him about the racial abuse during the match. We also received an official letter from Samba. It said that when he touched the ball, monkey chants were shouted out in his direction from the Torpedo fans. All the different sources back up his claims."

Congo international Samba, who could also be punished for making an offensive gesture towards the Torpedo fans, was substituted at halftime.

Media reports said Samba had asked not to play in the second 45 minutes but Dynamo head coach Stanislav Cherchesov said he had been replaced due to a slight injury.

"Samba received slight bruising to his shin, he was taken off as a precaution," he said. (editing by Justin Palmer)