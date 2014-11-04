MOSCOW Nov 4 Valery Petrakov has been named as coach of Torpedo Moscow after Nikolay Savichev became the third Russian Premier League manager to leave his job this season.

"Today we were satisfied with the request by Nikolay Savichev to quit the club. The new head coach will be Valery Petrakov," the club said on their website on Tuesday.

Savichev had been in charge of the three-times champions since June after they were promoted back to the Premier League, but Torpedo have only picked up six points from 12 matches and are lying in the relegation zone.

They suffered a 1-0 loss to Arsenal Tula on Monday and they crashed out of the Russian Cup to CSKA Moscow.

Petrakov played for Torpedo from 1981-85 before managing Tom Tomsk, FC Moscow, Rostov, Alaniya, Dynamo Bryansk and Khimki.

The 56-year-old's first match in charge will be at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Saturday. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)