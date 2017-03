MOSCOW, Sept 1 Viktor Goncharenko has quit as head coach of Ural Ekaterinburg, the Russian Premier League club's website (www.fc-ural.ru) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old's contract was ended by mutual consent just over two months after he was appointed.

Goncharenko, who is from Belarus, had previously worked at BATE Borisov and Kuban Krasnodar. He took over at Ural on June 14.

After seven matches of the season the club have picked up six points and are lying 11th in the table. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Clare Fallon)