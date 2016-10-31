MOSCOW Oct 31 Former Belgium coach Franky Vercauteren was sacked by Russian top-flight strugglers Krylya Sovietov Samara on Monday.

"Vercauteren has been dismissed," club official and sports minister of the Samara region Dmitri Shlyakhtin told the R-Sport news agency after Krylya Sovietov lost 1-0 at promoted Orenburg.

The 60-year-old former winger has been in charge since June 2014 but his team are bottom of the table with seven points from 12 matches.

Vercauteren, who was known as the 'Little Prince' as a player and won more than 60 caps for Belgium, had a short spell as coach of his national team in 2009. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)