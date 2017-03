Feb 1 Brazil playmaker Willian left Shakhtar Donetsk for wealthy Russian team Anzhi Makhachkala on Friday for a fee of 35 million euros ($47.94 million), the Ukrainian club said on their website (www.shakhtar.com).

"FC Shakhtar and FC Anji reached an agreement regarding Willian's move to the Russian club in a transfer worth 35 million euros," Shakhtar said in a statement.

"We wish our former player success in his new team."

Big-spending Anzhi are second in the Russian top-flight, two points behind leaders CSKA Moscow.

($1 = 0.7301 euros) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)