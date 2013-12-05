Dec 5 Zenit St Petersburg defender Alexander Anyukov has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Petrovsky Stadium until 2018, the Russian club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, capped 77 times by Russia, has scored 12 goals in 307 appearances for Zenit.

He joined Zenit from Krylya Sovietov Samara in 2005 and has won three league titles, one Russian Cup, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup at the club.

Zenit are second in the standings on 37 points from 18 matches, two points behind leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.