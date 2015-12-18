MOSCOW Dec 18 Zenit St Petersburg have sent forward Alexander Kerzhakov on loan to Swiss club FC Zurich until the end of the season, the Russian champions said on their website (www.fc-zenit.ru) on Friday.

Kerzhakov, who previously played for Sevilla and Dynamo Moscow, is Zenit's all-time leading scorer with 161 goals in 368 matches. He also holds the all-time record for the most goals for Russia with 30 in 89 internationals.

This season has been a disappointing one for Kerzhakov whose contract expires in June. The 33-year-old has yet to appear on the pitch after falling out of favour with coach Andre Villas-Boas.

Zenit finished top of Champions League Group H and will play Benfica in the last 16.

Zurich are second bottom of the Swiss Super League table with 17 points. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)