MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg have signed forward Alexander Kokorin from Dynamo Moscow, the club said on Saturday.

Kokorin, a Russian international, had been linked with English Premier League club Arsenal, but has opted to stay in Russia, according to Zenit's website (www.fc-zenit.ru)

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Kokorin, 24, started his career with Dynamo in 2008, before joining Anji Makhachkala for a short period in 2013.

He has scored 22 goals in 57 appearances since returning to the capital club in 2013 and has bagged 10 goals for Russia.

Zenit are a disappointing sixth in the Russian standings and will play Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 when the competition resumes in February.

On Tuesday, Zenit signed Kokorin's Dynamo team mate and fellow Russia international Yuri Zhirkov. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy)