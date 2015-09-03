MOSCOW, Sept 3 Zenit St Petersburg coach Andre Villas-Boas has been hit with a six-match touchline ban from Russian Premier League games after arguing with a fourth official, the club said on Thursday.

He was punished by the Russian Football Union's (RFU) disciplinary committee, following an incident in Zenit's Premier League defeat to Krylya Sovietov at the Petrovsky Stadium on Saturday.

With the hosts trailing 1-0 after 34 minutes, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager became engaged in a heated debate with the fourth official and was subsequently sent to the stands.

The Russian Premier League champions went on to lose 3-1 and are third in the table after seven rounds of matches, six points behind leaders CSKA Moscow. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Toby Davis)