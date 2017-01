MOSCOW, July 26 Zenit St. Petersburg have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Giuliano from Gremio, the Russian club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who has played eight times for the Brazilian national team, agreed a four-year contract. Financial details were not disclosed.

Giuliano, who played in the Ukrainian league for Dnipro between 2011-14 before returning home to join Gremio, is coach Mircea Lucescu's second signing after Slovakian winger Robert Mak.

The Romanian took over from Andre Villas-Boas at the end of May.

Zenit finished third in the Russian championship last season. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Pritha Sarkar)