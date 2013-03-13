March 13 Zenit St Petersburg coach Luciano Spalletti has vowed to stay on despite mounting pressure on him to resign following a streak of poor results in recent matches.

"I want to make it absolutely clear - I will not quit even if we lose to Basel," he told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16, second-leg tie against the Swiss side at St Petersburg's Petrovsky stadium.

The Russian champions must overturn a two-goal deficit after losing 2-0 in the first leg last week. It was Zenit's third consecutive defeat in all competitions and soccer pundits have led calls for the Italian's exit.

"I think Spalletti has exhausted himself at Zenit. You can see it by just looking at him - it seems he just doesn't have the fire anymore," former Zenit and Russia striker Alexander Panov was quoted as saying in Tuesday's Sport-Express daily.

Zenit lost to Liverpool 3-1 in last month's Europa League last-32 tie but scrapped through to the next round on the away goal rule having won the first leg 2-0 at home a week earlier.

They were soundly beaten by Basel 2-0 in the last 16, first leg encounter last week before going down to Rubin Kazan 1-0 at the weekend when the Russian league season resumed after a three-month winter break.

"Of course, if you don't get results your role as a coach is in doubt. It's a normal thing in football," said Spalletti, who has led Zenit to back-to-back Russian league titles in the last two years.

The Kazan defeat saw Zenit drop eight points behind league leaders CSKA Moscow with 10 games left in the season.

"I'm not a quitter, I know that we can change this situation around," Spalletti said.

Media reports have linked fellow Italian Roberto Mancini with the job at big spenders Zenit, bankrolled by Russian energy giant Gazprom, saying the Russians recently had a private meeting with the Manchester City manager.

Zenit, who have endured a period of turmoil earlier in the season with several senior players unhappy after they splashed out more than $100 million on Brazil striker Hulk and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, have denied the reports about Mancini. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)