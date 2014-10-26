JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 South Africa captain Senzo Meyiwa has died after being shot on Sunday, South African police said in a statement without giving any further details.

The 27-year-old Meyiwa was a goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and had captained South Africa in their last four matches in the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

"We can confirm that Bucs (Pirates) keeper Senzo Meyiwa has been shot and sadly declared dead on arrival at hospital," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on its twitter feed.

Meyiwa had played on Saturday when his side advanced to the semi-finals of the South African League Cup. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)