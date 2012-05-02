By Mark Gleeson
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 2 Hillview High School in
Pretoria can claim to have been the starting point of Roy
Hodgson's coaching career which has now spanned four decades and
culminated in the England manager's job.
Hodgson took a part-time job as a physical education teacher
and coached the school's soccer teams when he went to South
Africa to play in his late 20s from 1973 to 1974.
Headmaster JM Hepburn said the school was delighted to
discover the connection.
"We are still a competitive school at soccer, we don't play
any rugby here," he told Reuters from a city traditionally more
obsessed with the oval ball game.
Hodgson is remembered by some of the youngsters he took
charge of when asked to also coach the Northern Transvaal
provincial under-13 side at the national championship in Durban
in 1974.
"I was too young to notice anything that might have
suggested he would one day become manager of England," quipped
former striker Noel Cousins, "but he must have been good because
we went on to win the tournament which hadn't happened for the
province in years."
Among the talented team was Roy Wegerle, who later played
for Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers and appeared at two World Cups
for the United States after leaving South Africa and marrying an
American.
Sportswriter Neal Collins was also on the fringes of the
squad and said Hodgson was an outstanding youth coach.
"He taught us to bend our passes with both feet 'like Norman
Hunter' and emphasised movement off the ball," Collins blogged
this week (www.neal-collins.blogspot.com).
"He wasn't too good with dealing with angry parents but he
certainly enhanced our skills."
Hodgson's brief stint in South Africa was the subject of a
potentially prickly question at his first news conference as
England manager on Tuesday, when he was asked to explain his
decision to work in the country in the time of apartheid.
Hodgson said he had not given the political system much
thought at the time and went because he craved a full-time
career in the game.
Like many British footballers at the time, he had been
invited to play in the whites-only league, in Hodgson's case
with struggling Pretoria club Berea Park.
"We were team mates together at Maidstone and I got him out
to play in South Africa," said Bobby Houghton, who kick-started
Houghton's full-time coaching career by later arranging a job
for him at Halmstad in Sweden.
Houghton was player-coach at Berea for a short stint but
left Hodgson behind when he went to Sweden to begin a successful
career at Malmo, culminating in a European Cup final appearance.
"I haven't had a chance to congratulate him yet," said
Houghton, who lives in Cape Town and was last the coach of
India. "But I was the best man at his wedding and we've still
kept in touch over all the years."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com;
+44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:
clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)