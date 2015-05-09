PORT ELIZABETH May 9 A supporter was shot dead during a confrontation with South African police as thousands of fans invaded the pitch at the end of champions Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 victory over Chippa United that closed their league campaign on Saturday.

The incident at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, one of the venues used during the World Cup in 2010, is being investigated but police spokesman Johan Rheeder was quoted as saying the unidentified man had tried to disarm an officer and died at the scene.

"The man tried to take the policeman's gun and during the scuffle the gun went off and the person was shot," Rheeder told South Africa's Herald newspaper.

The incident was also confirmed by the CEO of the Premier Soccer League, Braam de Villiers.

Thousands of supporters took to the pitch at the final whistle as the notoriously ill-equipped security at South African domestic football matches could do little to stem the charge.

Kaizer Chiefs were crowned league champions for a record 12th time on April 22, but were forced by the league authorities to wait until the final day of the season to lift the trophy.

That created much anticipation for Saturday's fixture against minnows Chippa United, and the 46,000-seater venue was a sell-out. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Douglas Beattie)