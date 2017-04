LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 14 Three former South African Football Association (SAFA) officials have been banned in connection with international friendlies played by the national side in 2010, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Monday.

Leslie Sedibe was banned for five years and fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,250) by FIFA's Ethics Committee. Steve Goddard and Adeel Carelse, both former heads of the South African Football Assocation's refereeing department, were each banned for two years.

The cases were linked to that of former SAFA executive member and head of referees Lindile Kika, who was banned for six years by FIFA last October. ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Writing by Brian Homewood)