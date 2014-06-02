CAPE TOWN, June 2 South Africa will not renew the contract of national team coach Gordon Igesund when it expires at the end of July, the country's football association said on Monday.

Igesund was appointed two years ago but has had a succession of disappointments at the helm, including failure to qualify for the World Cup finals in Brazil and a quarter-final exit on home soil at the 2013 African Nations Cup.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan met with Igesund on Monday to break the news that his contract would not be renewed, before later addressing the media.

The 57-year-old Igesund is the 17th coach the country has employed since their readmission to international football in 1992.