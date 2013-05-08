CAPE TOWN May 8 Manchester City will mark the 95th birthday of former South Africa president Nelson Mandela by playing at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 18 as part of a pre-season tour.

The FA Cup finalists will use the occasion to promote what is unofficially known as Mandela Day, they said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk) on Wednesday without naming any opponents.

City will first play on July 14 although their opposition for that match and the venue have also yet to be decided.

It is the second time the wealthy Premier League club have been to South Africa in recent years. They visited the country in 2009 to play against the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

"We are very excited to bring Manchester City closer to the South African community and our rapidly growing global fan base," said Tom Glick, City's chief commercial officer.

"This will be a fantastic tournament and I speak for the full squad when I say how pleased we are to visit this wonderful country," he added in the statement.

"Not only are the training facilities fantastic but we have already seen the fans' passion first hand from our previous visit in 2009 and look forward to July 2013."

Liverpool will also visit South Africa for a match in Cape Town on May 21, although their opponents are unknown at this stage, while Merseyside neighbours Everton sent their commercial team to the city two weeks ago to check out facilities for a proposed tour in July that could also include Newcastle United.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed they are in talks with both clubs to play in a pre-season triangular competition.

Manchester United toured South Africa last July, playing matches in Durban and Cape Town. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)