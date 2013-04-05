ZURICH, April 5 The South African government has agreed to set up a judicial inquiry into recent match-fixing scandals involving the national team with backing from FIFA, soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"An independent judicial commission of enquiry will be set-up by the South African government," said FIFA, who had previously warned South Africa off a judicial inquiry, in a statement.

"The mandate of this judicial investigation will be limited to matters related to the case of irregularities related to friendly matches of the South African Football Association (SAFA) in the build-up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup."

Several of South Africa's warm-ups before they hosted the 2010 World Cup were found to have been fixed, which led to the brief suspension of senior SAFA officials, including its president Kirsten Nematandani.

FIFA had previously written to the South African government saying the matter should handled by the country's football association rather than the judiciary. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Pritha Sarkar)