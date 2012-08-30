JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa have included
inexperienced 18-year-old full-back Kgosi Ntlhe from
Peterborough United in their squad for next month's friendly
against Brazil.
Ntlhe, who only made his full debut in the English
Championship (second division) earlier this month, is one of
four uncapped players for the friendly in Sao Paulo on Sept. 7
as well as a home match against Mozambique in Nelspruit four
days later.
South Africa coach Gordon Igesund, who took over in June,
also handed a first call-up for former Chelsea apprentice Dean
Furman, now at Oldham Athletic in England's League One (third
tier).
Igesund said he wanted to give new players an opportunity as
South Africa prepare to host the African Nations Cup finals in
January. The team have seven scheduled friendlies before the
tournament kicks off on Jan. 19.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison
Wildey)