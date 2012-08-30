JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa have included inexperienced 18-year-old full-back Kgosi Ntlhe from Peterborough United in their squad for next month's friendly against Brazil.

Ntlhe, who only made his full debut in the English Championship (second division) earlier this month, is one of four uncapped players for the friendly in Sao Paulo on Sept. 7 as well as a home match against Mozambique in Nelspruit four days later.

South Africa coach Gordon Igesund, who took over in June, also handed a first call-up for former Chelsea apprentice Dean Furman, now at Oldham Athletic in England's League One (third tier).

Igesund said he wanted to give new players an opportunity as South Africa prepare to host the African Nations Cup finals in January. The team have seven scheduled friendlies before the tournament kicks off on Jan. 19. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)