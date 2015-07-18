SAN SALVADOR, July 18 El Salvador coach Albert Roca has resigned after his team were eliminated in the group stage at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States and Canada.

Spaniard Roca, former Barcelona assistant coach under Frank Rijkaard from 2003-08, said his reasons were personal and had nothing to do with the team's performance.

"I would like to make it very clear that the reasons why I have decided to take this decision are exclusively personal," Roca said on his Twitter feed (@RocaDT) on Saturday.

"I would be grateful for them not to be misinterpreted as being sporting or any other (reasons)," said the 52-year-old Roca, who took charge of El Salvador in May 2014.

El Salvador took two points from their three matches in Group B at the tournament, finishing third ahead of Canada on goals scored and failing to reach the last eight as one of the two best third-placed teams. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Mitch Phillips)