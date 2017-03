Aug 21 El Salvador has provisionally suspended 22 footballers for 30 days each over possible match-fixing, the country's football federation (FESFUT) said.

"With the investigations which have been conducted up to this point, evidence has been collected which suggests that offences have been committed connected to so-called match-fixing," FESFUT said in a statement late on Tuesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne. Editing by Patrick Johnston)