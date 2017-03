(Fixes typo in headline)

Jan 11 Colombia international Gustavo Bolivar has joined Al Hilal on a three-year contract to strengthen the team's midfield, the Riyadh-based club said on its website.

The 27-year old left Deportes Tolima to join the Saudi Arabian club for an undisclosed fee, the 13-time Saudi Pro League champions said.

Holding midfielder Bolivar has made five appearances for his country and is known for his free kicks and long-range shooting.

Coached by former Paris Saint-Germain boss Antoine Kombouare, Al Hilal begin their AFC Champions League quest in the UAE next month when they face former champions Al Ain. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alastair Himmer)