Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
JEDDAH, June 9 Porto coach Vitor Pereira has signed a two-year deal to take charge of Al-Ahli, the Saudi club said on Sunday.
"Al-Ahli club signed a contract with Vitor Pereira for the next two seasons, and he will come to Jeddah with his assistants on June 27, and he will start his job on June 29," the club said in a statement on their website (www.alahlisc.com/ar/).
Pereira, who helped Porto retain their Portuguese league crown after beating his arch-rivals Benfica in a riveting title race, will take over from Serbian Aleksandar Ilic.
Al-Ahli reached the Asian Champions league quarter-finals this season but will not participate in next season's competition after finishing fifth in the Saudi League. (Writing by Osama Khairy in Cairo, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)