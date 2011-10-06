LONDON Oct 6 Motherwell midfielder Steve
Jennings has been arrested in relation to betting irregularities
over a Scottish Premier League match, Scottish FA chief
executive Stewart Regan said on Thursday.
In a statement on the Scottish FA website
(www.scottishfa.co.uk) Regan confirmed that Merseyside police
had arrested the 26-year-old player at his home following
information from the Gambling Commission and "extensive
enquiries" into alleged betting irregularities at the match
between Motherwell and Hearts on Dec. 14 2010.
Regan said: "While the investigation involves several other
individuals outside Scotland, it is important to stress that the
evidence gathered throughout this thorough period of
investigation has involved only one Scottish match.
"Motherwell FC are aware of the situation and will issue a
response in due course. The Scottish FA will make no further
comment at this stage."
Jennings, who comes from Merseyside, signed for Motherwell
from Tranmere Rovers in 2009.
