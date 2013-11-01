UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wijnaldum seals Liverpool win over Arsenal
* The Reds were at times back to their best as they went third
Nov 1 Celtic captain Scott Brown's appeal against an extended ban following his Champions League sending-off against Barcelona has been rejected, the club said on Friday.
Brown was automatically banned for one match following his red card for aiming a kick at Neymar after the Brazilian went down in a tackle during the 1-0 defeat last month, but UEFA added a further two games to his punishment.
"Clearly we are very disappointed with today's decision as we believe our appeal had real merit," Celtic said in a statement on their website (www.celticfc.net).
Brown missed last week's 2-1 win over Ajax Amsterdam and is now ruled out for the second match against the Dutch side on Nov. 6 and the visit of AC Milan. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)
* The Reds were at times back to their best as they went third
March 4 Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea Ci