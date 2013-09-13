Sept 13 Celtic suffered a big setback before starting their Champions League campaign next week after defender Steven Mouyokolo was ruled out for six months with an Achilles problem on Friday.

The Frenchman, who signed for the Scottish champions in July, ruptured his Achilles tendon in training and has travelled to his homeland for surgery.

"It was an innocuous thing," Celtic manager Neil Lennon told reporters. "He was running for the ball and we heard this pop.

"We thought he had clipped someone's ankle but obviously straight away he knew something was wrong and he went over to the side.

"We are waiting on how well the operation went but we are looking at maybe six months."

The injury means Mouyokolo will miss the group stage of the Champions League, where Celtic have been handed a tough draw against AC Milan, Barcelona and Ajax Amsterdam. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)