Dec 9 Scottish champions Celtic have banned 128 fans from attending home and away matches pending further investigation into damage caused at Motherwell's Fir Park ground last Friday.

Seats were ripped out by fans and Scottish police reported fireworks, smoke bombs and a flare had been thrown during Celtic's 5-0 win.

"These events were an embarrassment to our great football club and are absolutely indefensible," Celtic said in a statement on their website on Monday.

"It is clear that there is an element which has no hesitation in bringing Celtic's name into disrepute. This is something the Club will not tolerate and we therefore have no other option but to take this action."

Celtic said 250 season ticket holders were also being relocated from a section of Celtic Park.

The Glasgow club are already facing disciplinary proceedings after fans displayed banners at a Champions League game against AC Milan that referred to Bobby Sands, an Irish Republican Army (IRA) militant who died on hunger strike in prison in 1981, and 14th century Scottish independence fighter William Wallace.

The case is due to be dealt with by UEFA at a meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)