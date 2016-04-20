April 20 Celtic manager Ronny Deila will leave the club at the end of the season, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.

Norwegian Deila led the Glasgow club to a league and cup double last year in his first season and is close to delivering a fifth consecutive Scottish Premier League title.

Celtic are eight points clear of Aberdeen in the SPL but suffered a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by second-tier local rivals Rangers in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

"The club, as always, will give Ronny our full support until the end of the season," Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said in a statement on the club's website (www.celticfc.net).

"We will then make a decision regarding our next manager with the objective of remaining Scotland's pre-eminent club. I thank Ronny and once again wish him well for the future." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)