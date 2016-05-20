WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man City dazzle as United held by Hull
May 20 Celtic named former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager on a 12-month rolling contract, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Friday.
Northern Irishman Rodgers, who has also managed at Swansea City, Reading and Watford, was sacked by Liverpool in October and replaces Ronny Deila at the Scottish club.
"I am absolutely delighted to be named Celtic manager," Rodgers, 43, said in a statement on Celtic's website (www.celticfc.net).
"This is genuinely a huge honour for me. I have followed Celtic all my life and to be given this fantastic opportunity and to be part of such a truly great football club is a dream come true." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Feb 1 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed their vibrant young frontline as the future of the club after they tore West Ham United apart in a bruising 4-0 Premier League win on Wednesday.
Feb 1 A last-minute own goal by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark cost his side the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.