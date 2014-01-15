Jan 15 Celtic have signed Norway midfielder Stefan Johansen on a 3-1/2 year deal from Stromsgodset, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who last season helped Stromsgodset win their second league title and first since 1970, follows retired compatriots Harald Brattbakk and Vidar Riseth and current Wigan Athletic defender Thomas Rogne in joining the club.

"I talked a little bit with Thomas because I played in the under-21s with him," Johansen was quoted as saying in The Scotsman.

"I have heard from the national (team) guys that it's a fantastic city and the Celtic fans are unbelievable.

"I hope it's going to work out and I'm looking forward to it," added the midfielder who has six caps.

Celtic did not disclose any financial details but local media put the transfer fee at 2 million pounds ($3.29 million).

($1 = 0.6075 British pounds)