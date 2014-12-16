UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
LONDON Dec 16 UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a crowd disturbance during their 4-3 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Scottish champions, who qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second in Group D, were charged by European soccer's governing body on Tuesday after a flare was set off in the away end during their visit to Croatia.
The matter will be considered by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Feb. 19, the day the Celtic host Inter Milan in the first leg of their last-32 tie.
It is the fifth time in three years that the Scottish club have been charged due to the behaviour of their supporters during matches in Europe.
(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.