Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Saturday, November 29 (GMT)
Dundee v Aberdeen (1215)
Bo'ness United v Arbroath(IV) (1330)
Alloa Athletic(II) v Hibernian(II) (1500)
Annan Athletic(IV) v Brechin City(III) (1500)
Berwick Rangers(IV) v Albion Rovers(IV) (1500)
Falkirk(II) v Cowdenbeath(II) (1500)
Motherwell v Dundee United (1500)
Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Queen of the South(II) v Brora Rangers (1500)
Spartans v Greenock Morton(III) (1500)
St. Johnstone v Ross County (1500)
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Stirling Albion(III) v Raith Rovers(II) (1500)
Stranraer(III) v Dunfermline Athletic(III) (1500)
4th Round
Sunday, November 30 (GMT)
Rangers(II) v Kilmarnock (1245)
Hearts(II) v Celtic (1515)