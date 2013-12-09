Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Monday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, December 10 (GMT) Forfar Athletic(III) v Brechin City(III) (1945) St. Mirren v Queen of the South(II) (1945) Stranraer(III) v Clyde(IV) (1945)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.