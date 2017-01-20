Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Saturday, January 21 (GMT) Rangers v Motherwell (1230) Aberdeen v Stranraer(III) (1500) Alloa Athletic(III) v Dunfermline Athletic(II) (1500) Ayr United(II) v Queen's Park(III) (1500) Bonnyrigg Rose v Hibernian(II) (1500) Dundee v St. Mirren(II) (1500) Elgin City(IV) v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Greenock Morton(II) v Falkirk(II) (1500) Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (1500) Livingston(III) v East Fife(III) (1500) Partick Thistle v Formartine United (1500) Ross County v Dundee United(II) (1500) St. Johnstone v Stenhousemuir(III) (1500) Stirling Albion(IV) v Clyde(IV) (1500) 4th Round Sunday, January 22 (GMT) Raith Rovers(II) v Hearts (1305) Albion Rovers(III) v Celtic (1500)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)