Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Monday
4th Round
Saturday, November 30 (GMT)
Falkirk(II) v Rangers(III) (1215)
Albion Rovers(IV) v Motherwell (1500)
Alloa Athletic(II) v Stirling Albion(IV) (1500)
Ayr United(III) v Dunfermline Athletic(III) (1500)
Berwick Rangers(IV) v Dumbarton(II) (1500)
Brechin City(III) v Forfar Athletic(III) (1500)
Clyde(IV) v Stranraer(III) (1500)
Dundee(II) v Raith Rovers(II) (1500)
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Greenock Morton(II) (1500)
Queen of the South(II) v St. Mirren (1500)
Ross County v Hibernian (1500)
St. Johnstone v Livingston(II) (1500)
Stenhousemuir(III) v Fraserburgh (1500)
4th Round
Sunday, December 1 (GMT)
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1245)
Hearts v Celtic (1500)