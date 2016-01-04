Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 4th Round matches on Monday
4th Round
Friday, January 8 (GMT)
St. Mirren(II) v Partick Thistle (1930)
Saturday, January 9 (GMT)
Airdrieonians FC(III) v Dundee United (1500)
Annan Athletic(IV) v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Dumbarton(II) v Queen of the South(II) (1500)
Dundee v Falkirk(II) (1500)
Dunfermline Athletic(III) v Ross County (1500)
East Kilbride v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale (1500)
Linlithgow Rose v Forfar Athletic(III) (1500)
Livingston(II) v Greenock Morton(II) (1500)
Motherwell v Cove Rangers (1500)
Raith Rovers(II) v Hibernian(II) (1500)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
Stirling Albion(IV) v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Hearts v Aberdeen (1730)
Sunday, January 10 (GMT)
Rangers(II) v Cowdenbeath(III) (1300)
Stranraer(III) v Celtic (1515)